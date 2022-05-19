Boba is here: Tea Talk Café now open in Marianna

On May 1, James Lloyd Villarojo and Rachel Nacua opened Tea Talk Café. The internet café features one of the latest crazes that have set the world afire: boba tea.

Loved by all ages, especially teens, boba tea offers a nutritious and fun drink to enjoy with friends. Also known as bubble tea, pearl milk tea and tapioca tea, what makes boba tea unique is the flavored and popping boba pearls. Consisting of black tea, milk and chewy tapioca pearls, the drink is a healthy, cool and delicious alternative to soda. According to Rachel, “The tea is good for digestion and is also a detoxifying agent.”

The boba pearls are available in orange vanilla, chai, taro, cappuccino, brown sugar, strawberry, and passion fruit. There are also three different types of popping pearls. Brown sugar boba tea has taken the community by storm. Having tried both the brown sugar and strawberry varieties, I highly recommend both.

The café’ also serves coffee, green tea, and Hershey’s ice creams. The colorful “Superman” flavor of ice cream is a hit with the children. Free wifi availability provides a great place to get away or hang out with friends. Rachel explained how she wants the café’ to “bring happiness and togetherness.”

Future plans include expanding the menu by adding milkshakes, cheesecake, and a fruity Filipino shaved-ice dessert called halo-halo. Also, there are plans for an Asian mini grocery store for basic needs.

Rachel relocated to Marianna from the Philippines 16 years ago because the compensation there was not ample to provide for her family. Since then, she has been working as a lab technician at Jackson Hospital. Her husband, James, moved to Marianna from the Philippines in 2008. He started as a seafarer but now works part-time as a lab assistant at Jackson Hospital.

This hardworking couple has an endless amount of energy! In addition to James’ part-time employment, he manages the café. Rachel works full-time at Jackson Hospital, part-time at Calhoun Liberty Hospital, and assists James with the café. The couple has two children and is anxiously awaiting their upcoming naturalization ceremony.

What a great family and business to have in Marianna! Visit Tea Talk Café at 4181 Lafayette Street seven days a week, between the hours of 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.