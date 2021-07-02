Boca man arrested after entry onto property surrounding Sneads prison

The Florida Department of Corrections this week relayed information regarding an incident at Apalachee Correctional Institution early Wednesday morning.
"On Wednesday, June 30, Apalachee Correctional Institution observed a suspicious person trespassing on the property surrounding the facility," agency officials wrote in a statement.
"Sneads (Police Department) was contacted and detained the individual pending the arrival of Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The Office of the Inspector General was contacted and an arrest was made for the charges of interference with prisoners (FS 944.39)," the statement read.
JCSO provided a canine team to assist in the matter.
The affidavit/complaint associated with that arrest provided further information.
The affidavit submitted by the Office of the Inspector General, Florida Department of Corrections, states that Mark Alan Carlisle, of Boca Raton, was a former ACI inmate that entered the grounds of the prison’s east unit without authority that morning.
A correctional officer found him, the report states.
When questioned, Carlisle reportedly initially told officers he’d been on his way to visit friends in Marianna when he became involved in a verbal argument with his girlfriend, and that she had thrown his car keys onto the property of the prison during that altercation. Authorities were further led to believe that a friend of the girlfriend had subsequently picked her up before he was found on the property.
Carlisle later changed his story, indicating he was at ACI in an attempt to visit a female prison worker with whom he claimed to have had a relationship while he was housed at ACI and that his previous story of a girlfriend throwing his keys had been a lie.
Officials noted that there was nothing in the vehicle to indicate that anyone was with him.
The prison was placed on lockdown and search of the grounds was conducted after he was found, with work crews that had been assigned to the farm, vehicle maintenance and other squad assignments stopped from those tasks while the search was conducted.
The black four-door black Honda Civic that he’d been in, found parked along the shoulder of U.S. Highway 90, was also searched. Authorities found a pair of muddy shoes inside it and a pair of dirty gardening gloves outside near it, the affidavit stated.
The search with tracking canines led to an area in a field on the prison property and the location of a plastic bottle, with authorities noting in the affidavit that the ground under the bottle had been freshly disturbed. Officials also found two plastic shopping bags which contained contraband, unspecified in the affidavit. The keys to the vehicle were found roughly 25 yards from the car and about 50 yards from the location of the contraband, between the vehicle and the contraband, authorities noted.
The document also notes that Carlisle’s phone number was discovered to have been used in connection with an electronic communications system that made it possible to contact a current ACI inmate.
Carlisle was listed in the Jackson County jail docket report as being booked on the charge of interference with prisoners, that charge confirmed in the affidavit and the statement from the Department of Corrections.