Boca man arrested after entry onto property surrounding Sneads prison

Carlisle later changed his story, indicating he was at ACI in an attempt to visit a female prison worker with whom he claimed to have had a relationship while he was housed at ACI and that his previous story of a girlfriend throwing his keys had been a lie.

Officials noted that there was nothing in the vehicle to indicate that anyone was with him.

The prison was placed on lockdown and search of the grounds was conducted after he was found, with work crews that had been assigned to the farm, vehicle maintenance and other squad assignments stopped from those tasks while the search was conducted.

The black four-door black Honda Civic that he’d been in, found parked along the shoulder of U.S. Highway 90, was also searched. Authorities found a pair of muddy shoes inside it and a pair of dirty gardening gloves outside near it, the affidavit stated.