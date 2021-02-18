Body discovered in Freeport fire

Walton County Fire Rescue and Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a fatal residential fire near Freeport Middle School late Tuesday night.

According to a press release from WCSO, the two agencies were called to a home on Kylea Laird Road just after 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 16, following a 911 call from a passerby who saw flames coming from a building near Freeport Middle School.

Deputies and firefighters arrived on scene within minutes to find flames and heavy smoke coming from a large shed that had been turned into a guest house and was located behind the primary home

Firefighters quickly made entry into the structure and began extinguishing the flames. Within less than five minutes the crews had the fire knocked down and kept the flames from spreading to the nearby home. One body was located in the burned structure.

The State Fire Marshall’s office responded to investigate the cause of the fire in conjunction with Walton County Sheriff’s Office investigators. The fire is not believed to be suspicious in nature.

The name of the deceased individual was not immediately disclosed.