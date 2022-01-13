 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Body found in Jackson County landfill identified
Body found in Jackson County landfill identified

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Tallahassee Police Department as that agency, with the assistance of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, investigates the homicide of TPD resident Jorge Diaz-Johnston, 54.

His body was found in the Springhill landfill in Jackson County on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 8.

Authorities believe it was actually in trash collected at a landfill in another community, Baker, winding up in material subsequently transported to the local landfill.

He was found shortly after being listed by TPD as a missing person.

Diaz-Johnston was a plaintiff in a history-making federal lawsuit of 2014 which was successful in opposing Florida’s same-sex marriage ban. He and his husband were married the next year, after a temporary stay of the judge’s decision to prohibit the ban in Miami was lifted.

Detectives ask anyone who may have information regarding this incident to call TPD at 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

The body of Jorge Diaz-Johnston was found Saturday in Springhill landfill in Jackson County.

