Body recovered in Spring Creek/Chipola River search

The body of an international Fort Rucker student was recovered in the Chipola River in the Sunday-into-Monday overnight hours this week, according the Jackson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page Monday morning.

No identification had been released as of this writing.

The search began after companions reported the student had sank from view while on the Chipola River’s Spring Creek last Saturday around 1 p.m.

Spring Creek and the Magnolia Bridge boat landing were closed Sunday while rescue efforts continued on the waterway.

After responding to a 911 call reporting a person in distress on Spring Creek, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies determined an individual with a group of military students from Fort Rucker had sunk below the water’s surface and could not be located, JCSO reported on its Facebook page.

The JCSO dive team and a rescue dive team from Houston County, Alabama quickly deployed. Additionally, officials said, the Florida Wildlife Commission, Florida Highway Patrol, and several other agencies contributed to the search efforts.

"Fort Rucker personnel also on the trip began searching immediately while calling first responders. Local authorities continued the search with divers," an Army spokesperson said on Monday, in confirming the individual has been identified as an international flight student

Fort Rucker, in southeast Alabama, is headquarters for the Army’s aviation division and a primary flight training location.

More information is expected to be released once family is notified.