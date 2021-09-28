Boo! It’s haunted house time

The Sneads High School Project Graduation committee will be putting on a haunted house fundraiser this year.

The event will be held Oct. 28-30 at the Clark barn in Grand Ridge at 2749 State Road 69 south. Admission is $5. It will be open 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, and 7-10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30.

The money raised will go toward throwing them a party, with gifts and food in the mix, to keep the young people safe on that big night. Some 80-100 graduates and their “plus-ones” are expected to attend.

The committee had had a haunted house at Halloween for about 10 years, nearly the same amount of time the committee has existed.

The committee members and supporters are creating the spooky space inside the barn, and its use donated by the owner, Bradley Clark. It was held there last year, as well, and Clark helped with the event as well. The committee has, in the past, haunted other spaces, but this is their largest venue to date. Committee president Jackie Eldridge said the group strives for a variety of elements so that everyone can “get their scare.”

If you’re not going to the haunted house but want to make a donation, you can mail checks or money orders to: P.O. Box 20, Sneads, FL, 32460.