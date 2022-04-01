 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHIPOLA COLLEGE

Book signing for Mixson bio set for April 11 at Chipola

Mixson biography

Author Sid Riley will sign copies of his Wayne Mixson biography at an event in the Chipola College library on April 11.

 KELLY RILEY, PROVIDED

The Chipola College library will host an April 11 book-signing for “The Biography of John Wayne Mixson Florida’s 39th Governor,” written by Sid Riley.

The signing is 2-5 p.m. in the college library. The book includes personal details of Mixson’s childhood, education, farm experiences and accomplishments during his time as a legislator, lieutenant governor, and his three days as governor of Florida.

That last was a role he took over in 1987 because then-Gov. Bob Graham stepped aside slightly early as he prepared to assume his new role in the U.S. Senate. Florida Gov. Bob Martinez subsequently was sworn into office.

But before that, Mixson was a six-term Florida legislator, Graham’s eight-year lieutenant governor. Mixson died in July of 2020, but he lived long enough to see the final draft of Riley’s book, which he’d asked the author to write.

Mixson’s wife, Margie G. Mixson, is a native of Graceville and served as a faculty member in the Chipola English department, 1966-1979. Margie and her family donated memorabilia in honor of Wayne Mixson to the Chipola library, and Riley’s book signing will mark the official introduction of the Mixson Memorabilia display.

“We are delighted that Margie Mixson and her family have shared a vast collection of historical materials detailing their many years of service,” said Chipola’s Director of Learning Resources, Vikki Milton in a press release.

Copies of the biography will be available for purchase at the signing through the Chipola College Book Store.

For more information, contact Vikki Milton at 850-718-2371 or miltonv@chipola.edu.

