Bringing hope, the United Way

Jackson County’s advisory committee for the United Way of Northwest Florida has set a $15,000 fundraising goal for 2022.
On Thursday, members of the committee and UW’s Angela Klopf met on the lawn of First Federal Bank in Marianna to place a fundraiser thermometer on the lawn there. As money is raised, red tape or paint will keep tabs on how the money level rises, the color rising like mercury in the thermometer.
The target number suggests great faith in the giving spirit of the local community: That’s more than twice as much as was raised here last year, and likewise for the year prior.
There is one thing to note, however: The figures for donations that local organizations and individuals gave to United Way in 2019 and 2020 don’t reflect any of the money given in cases where the donor specified which of United Way’s receiving organizations should get their dollars. The $6,000 given by locals in 2019 and the $6,654 given in 2020 reflect only those dollars where the donors left it up to United Way to distribute is it saw fit.
The local community has received much assistance from the organization through the years.
In 2019, UW granted $114,000 to Jackson County, much of that coming from Hurricane Michael recovery dollars received by the organization.
In 2020, the county received $67,470 from UW.
And there were other contributions from the organization that aren’t reflected in those numbers.
For instance, the organization helped secure grants for the North Florida Inland Long Term Recovery Group that was formed after Hurricane Michael. UW tucked that group in under its fiscal sponsorship in order for the recovery group to qualify for some major grantors that wouldn’t accept applications from entities too young to have at least two years of financial records in their history.
UW also gave backpacks to the school district.
The local committee is made up of Tiffany Garling, Art Kimbrough, Angela Calloway, Regina Hargis-Wiliams, Randy Smith, Sydney Armstrong and Vance Coley.
The campaign for giving will be getting underway soon.
Businesses can help by allowing employees to give through payroll deductions, and there are many other methods of giving that a United Way of Northwest Florida representative will be sharing as the giving season progresses.
The organization is currently seeking a representative to do that work in Jackson County: Klopf recently announced she is leaving for a different job in the charitable realm. Klopf said it was a difficult decision because of all the valued relationships she’s formed here and surrounding counties in her travels through the organization’s territory.