Bringing hope, the United Way

Jackson County’s advisory committee for the United Way of Northwest Florida has set a $15,000 fundraising goal for 2022.

On Thursday, members of the committee and UW’s Angela Klopf met on the lawn of First Federal Bank in Marianna to place a fundraiser thermometer on the lawn there. As money is raised, red tape or paint will keep tabs on how the money level rises, the color rising like mercury in the thermometer.

The target number suggests great faith in the giving spirit of the local community: That’s more than twice as much as was raised here last year, and likewise for the year prior.

There is one thing to note, however: The figures for donations that local organizations and individuals gave to United Way in 2019 and 2020 don’t reflect any of the money given in cases where the donor specified which of United Way’s receiving organizations should get their dollars. The $6,000 given by locals in 2019 and the $6,654 given in 2020 reflect only those dollars where the donors left it up to United Way to distribute is it saw fit.

The local community has received much assistance from the organization through the years.

In 2019, UW granted $114,000 to Jackson County, much of that coming from Hurricane Michael recovery dollars received by the organization.