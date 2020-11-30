Broadband sessions held in Marianna

Jackson County hosted two “listening sessions” recently as it prepares to use and go after grants to support its effort to bring fast, reliable and affordable internet access to every household and business in the jurisdiction by expanding the broadband infrastructure here.
It’s a tall order: Jackson County has over 955 square miles and providers are typically reluctant to spend the money it takes to spread out from the biggest population centers and serve rural, often sparsely populated, areas. Jackson County has plenty of that territory and local officials say they’ll try to make it a more attractive notion by finding dollars to help build the middle mile or participate in some other way that will make it a feasible enterprise.
The county’s efforts are being buoyed by a USDA Rural Economic Development Innovation (REDI) Initiative grant. Once it was awarded to that agency, part of the grant was put to work in helping local officials that had quickly identified broadband build-out as a primary economic development goal. The listening sessions are part of the process in identifying weaknesses, strategies and inventories of internet infrastructure that could be built upon to advance it.
The sessions held on Nov. 19, one at 1 p.m. and the other at 6 p.m., drew business owners, school officials and various agency representatives to the table and online to talk about the challenges they face.
When COVID-19 shut down brick-and-mortar schools temporarily, for instance, and classes went virtual, system administrators had to load buses with mobile hotspots to help children do some of their school work on board because so many families can’t afford those devices. And even that remedy has limited effectiveness since there are dead spots in the county that don’t have the communications towers and the equipment necessary to make those hot spots hot. Having more public Wi-Fi points is one shorter-term goal in the REDI plan but ultimately the county wants to see it available to every household.
And the gaps in internet capability were felt in every sector as Hurricane Michael moved ashore in 2018.
Farmers David and Kim Defelix were there to talk about their frustrations in agriculture brought on by the lack of internet access in their remote corner of the county. David Defelix is on a national cotton board, one of the only people in Florida to be part of that body, but he has to go out to his truck and hook up to the vehicle’s embedded wifi to communicate during meetings. And that’s sometimes spotty, too.
And as for the burgeoning technological advances now available to help farmers that can access it: Defelix and many many other local farmers are left out in the cold. They can’t implement the internet-based assets that could save them water, money and paperwork and leave them better positioned in a competitive marketplace where margins of profit can be slim and are already at the whim of buyers, along with weather and other forces of nature.
Jackson County Commissioner Jim Peacock commented that, out in his neighborhood, he has “gopher speed” internet. He’s been making inquiries on his own, approaching internet providers to see what the need to convince them to bring the Jackson County community into the fold. He expects that his efforts and those involved in the REDI program will eventually mesh, but he continues to make individual efforts.
“I’ve been working on this four years,” the commissioner said as he began his second four-year term in office. “It’s horrible,” he added in speaking of the current state of internet access here.
He also pointed out that the digital divide forces the county’s native young people away to bigger places for work and the internet access that is usually necessary for the best-paying jobs.
The Purdue University Center for Regional Development and the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment helped the county develop and will continue to help as it tries to implement its REDI plan, which can be viewed on the local government’s website at: https://jacksoncountyfl.gov, under the "Projects" tab.
