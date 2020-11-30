Broadband sessions held in Marianna

When COVID-19 shut down brick-and-mortar schools temporarily, for instance, and classes went virtual, system administrators had to load buses with mobile hotspots to help children do some of their school work on board because so many families can’t afford those devices. And even that remedy has limited effectiveness since there are dead spots in the county that don’t have the communications towers and the equipment necessary to make those hot spots hot. Having more public Wi-Fi points is one shorter-term goal in the REDI plan but ultimately the county wants to see it available to every household.

And the gaps in internet capability were felt in every sector as Hurricane Michael moved ashore in 2018.

Farmers David and Kim Defelix were there to talk about their frustrations in agriculture brought on by the lack of internet access in their remote corner of the county. David Defelix is on a national cotton board, one of the only people in Florida to be part of that body, but he has to go out to his truck and hook up to the vehicle’s embedded wifi to communicate during meetings. And that’s sometimes spotty, too.