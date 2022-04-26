 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bryan Craven joins Century 21

Ouida Morris, broker/owner of Century 21 Sunny South Properties, announces the affiliation of Bryan Craven as a sales agent with her firm.

Craven recently retired from Chipola College, where he served for more than 30 years as director of Public Relations. Morris says he looks forward to his new career with Century 21 Sunny South Properties, where he will be specializing in residential, lots and acreage and commercial properties.

“The market is very strong for selling homes and land right now and Century 21 has the tools to market your property across the country to bring you top-dollar,” Morris said in a press release. “Buyers may still benefit from low interest rates for financing.”

Craven can be reached at 850-526-2891 or 850-718-5273.

