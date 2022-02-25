Building a candy empire

When Lacy Dean Farkash was 15 years old, her mom and dad, Larry and Nancy Dean, bought the Kountry Candy Store at 966 U.S. 231 in Alford.

From the beginning, her dad made sure she understood his ultimate goal was to establish “an empire” for her to take over as an adult. At first, he got the usual teenager’s eyeroll. But he always convinced her to work shifts at the business.

In time, as her part continued in its establishment and growth, she also began to see it as her future just as her parents had.

In 2008, she bought the business from them. Her father, pleased with that decision, kept after her to join the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, which she did, and to build a Facebook page and a website. He had the gift of gab but was not tech-savvy and had few social media skills, yet knew it was an important portal to a robust customer base.

He lived to see her get that Facebook page going, and was thrilled about that, but he died in August of 2021 of COVID-19 before she’d established the website.

She had been reluctant to do that until she was sure she could handle what she anticipated would be a huge uptick in online orders once she put that in the stream.