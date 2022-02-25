Building a candy empire

When Lacy Dean Farkash was 15 years old, her mom and dad, Larry and Nancy Dean, bought the Kountry Candy Store at 966 U.S. 231 in Alford.
From the beginning, her dad made sure she understood his ultimate goal was to establish “an empire” for her to take over as an adult. At first, he got the usual teenager’s eyeroll. But he always convinced her to work shifts at the business.
In time, as her part continued in its establishment and growth, she also began to see it as her future just as her parents had.
In 2008, she bought the business from them. Her father, pleased with that decision, kept after her to join the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, which she did, and to build a Facebook page and a website. He had the gift of gab but was not tech-savvy and had few social media skills, yet knew it was an important portal to a robust customer base.
He lived to see her get that Facebook page going, and was thrilled about that, but he died in August of 2021 of COVID-19 before she’d established the website.
She had been reluctant to do that until she was sure she could handle what she anticipated would be a huge uptick in online orders once she put that in the stream.
That assurance finally came a few weeks ago, and she had been right about that uptick. Once she established the kountrycandystore.com website, she was flooded with orders. And flowing in with that flood was more than just a trickle of evidence that she was beginning to fulfill a dream her father had for the business since he and her mother started it more than two decades ago: A winter season that didn’t depend solely on the “tumbleweed” of traffic that runs up and down U.S. 231 in the coldest part of the year.
The winter weather keeps most vacationers away from this primary route that runs through Jackson County and on to the beaches that lie on the south end of that corridor primarily in Bay and Gulf counties.
He’d fought and won a long battle years ago for the right to place promotional signs along the right-of-way leading to the store in both directions. But that hadn’t solved his winter fall-back problem.
His daughter is the one who was able to handle that dilemma, as he’d known she could.
Her mom makes sure to tell her this often these days: “Your daddy would be so proud of you.”
The website’s establishment, Farkash said, has made a big difference already.
Last Valentine’s Day season, she’d prepped 20-30 orders for a dozen chocolate-covered strawberries. This year, with the website established, she sold 218 dozen-pack orders. Some of those went to New York and Kentucky and other states.
Christmas 2021 was also a banner time. The previous Christmas, she’d sold 20-30 Christmas trays of various sweet treats. But in 2021 she sold roughly 300.
“We were working ‘doughnut hours,’ from 5 a.m. to whenever to get these orders completed,” Farcash said. “Sometimes we were leaving at 10 p.m. I was exhausted, but so excited. I have the best employees, Sibyl Parramore is one of the ones that help, and Cellest Walsingham. They’re just with me all the way.”
Her husband, Johnathan Farkash, she added, has helped tremendously as she takes on the new influx of winter business. He’s an RN at a hospital on the coast but steps up for the family business and home responsibilities as well. “He picks up the kids from school, he cooks, he cleans, he does the laundry. He had to take over a lot of the ‘Mommy’ duties during this really busy time,” she said. “He’s also the one that remodeled the whole store after Hurricane Michael.”
Starla Deese, the operations manager for Register’s sausage company, was following Kountry Candy on its Facebook page and, as she and Farkash got to know each other through that following, Deese offered to build her website. One of the things that had impressed her and propelled her to help, Farkash learned, was this act of kindness: Each month, Farkash donates an ice cream party to Cottondale schools for their Student of the Month celebration. The kids go to her shop on a bus to have their party.
And web traffic continues to climb. “I’m shipping lots of chocolates, praline pecans, divinity, peanut butter balls, many things. This is looking like a big new stream,” Farkash said. “I promised my dad, ‘give me a year (once social media is fully established) and we won’t have a winter season any more. It won’t be March to October when we’re busy ... it’ll be year round.’ He wanted the revenue to stay up like it is in spring and summer. I’m going to achieve that, and also shipping all over, nationwide and then further, around the world. I think we’re getting there fast. We have not slowed down at all this year. I’ve had to bring on the summer team early, five of them that would not normally be here by now,” she said.
“I’ve started doing free delivery to Panama City and Dothan ... I go right to their doors and I’ve met some wonderful people. Most of the time, I’ve already got reasons to go, so it’s easy to take 10 or 15 orders with me. The website, the Facebook page, all of that which my dad envisioned, is helping make all of that possible.”
The treats are all made in the store’s kitchen, with customers in the store able to see them in the works. Farkash said that’s an aspect of the business she enjoys expanding to the online crowd as well. “To see us as the family that we truly are up there, me and my coworkers having a good time, it really shows people what we do as far as making their candy, letting them know when we’ve created new recipes, and it drives some people in physically to the store as well as generating online orders. The hurricane and then COVID, those things felt like they were destroying my business but we’ve survived and we’re thriving.”
She’s working on a couple of new ideas to pull the community in for some hands-on experience with the store next winter. “It feels like a new idea comes every five seconds into my head ... my dad was like that, too. I put one of those ideas on Facebook to see how it would be received: I want to have a day where kids can come in and be ‘Little Dippers,’” she explained. “They’d have aprons and hats and we’d teach them to make candy. Hundreds of people were trying to set dates to come in and do that, with it just being an idea on the table at that point. It will be a winter thing we’ll do, I’m thinking maybe next year.”
She’s got another idea in the works, too. “We’re going to buy from very young entrepreneurs. I got that inspiration after I saw a little girl that does tumbler cups. We’re going to not just buy, but show them how to sell and make money, help them market,” she said. “We want to mentor them and carry their products.”
Farkash thinks often these days of her father’s goal of building an empire for the family. It is one she has embraced. She has a son, eight-year-old Mason, and a 10-year-old daughter, Madison. They love the Kountry Candy store and they’re already learning to make milkshakes. One day she hopes they’ll be running that empire.