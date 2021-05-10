Bull-rider cowboys visit kids at Hope School in Marianna

A team of cowboys pulled on their boots, gathered their gear and set out on a special trip to visit with students at Hope School a couple of weeks ago, in advance of the upcoming Premier Bulls Tour event being held in Marianna on May 14-15.
During the April 30 visit, the youngsters got a chance to try their hand at handling ropes and checking out other gear and items that were on static display, like protective vests, boots, and spurs. They also received a coloring page that features top cowboy Justin Goodman, of Chipley, who was on the visit and will be competing in the Premier event.
The No. 1 rider on the tour, Goodman is one of the cowboys to beat this year, as he looks to seal his championship title.
Riders from Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida competed through 30 events in the Southeastern United States to get to the final being held at the Jackson County Agriculture Center on U.S. 90 at Marianna. Tickets go for $20 each for ages 13 and up, $10 for ages 6-12, and kids younger than 6 get in free.
The main event will be stand-alone bull riding, but there’s also a free-style bull fight event, in which a competitor faces down a bull for 40 seconds in the arena to test his agility and how close he can stay and yet still avoid the animal by dodging, jumping and using a barrel as a barrier. No harm is done to the bull: Points are scored for the competitor’s skill in those avoidance maneuvers.
The final is expected to fill many hotel rooms, with demand estimated at about 285 rooms.
The Jackson County Tourist Development Council awarded the company an $18,800 grant, made up of bed-tax dollars, to help it defray expenses associated with the tourist-drawing event. Part of that money will go toward the lease of special bleachers that will give the crowd a better view of the action that would be possible without them.