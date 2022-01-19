 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bundle up for cold sunsets and mornings
One of these photos was taken at sunset last Tuesday in Cypress, when overnight temperatures were in the mid-30s.

It was the frosty morning scene that caught the eye this Tuesday near daybreak.

Just beyond the pavement of roadways, grassy shoulders and fields all across the county were draped in mantles of white as a light frost blanketed the landscape.

Expect a brief respite tonight, as Wednesday lows are forecast near 50. Thursday lows may be near 40, and in the mid-30s for Friday. Thursday and Friday also carry a high chance of rain.

Bundle up again Saturday and Sunday, when overnight temps are expected to be around 30 or slightly below.

