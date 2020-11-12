Bunk-bed build rescheduled

Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) Tallahassee has changed the date of its upcoming bed-building project in Jackson County and still needs local volunteers to help build 50 more bunk beds for local children in a continuing reach-out that will get 100 more kids off the floor or out of the make-shift sleeping quarters they’ve had since Hurricane Michael displaced them.
The build was originally set to occur on Nov. 14, but on Wednesday, organizers announced it will be moved to Dec. 12. All volunteers need to be at Lowe’s, at 4860 Malloy Plaza in Marianna, by 8:45 a.m. that day. The build will start at 9 a.m.
Once the volunteers build the beds, they’ll also help load them into vehicles as recipients arrive at Lowe's to pick up their beds. That part of the job starts at 11:30 a.m.
The Tallahassee chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace and its affiliates in Pensacola and Ft. Walton Beach are partnering with Volunteer Florida and Lowe’s, along with all the supporting volunteers they can gather, to carry out that project.
All are invited to be a part of the project and to sign up for it at: https://shpbeds.allegiancetech.com/cgi-bin/qwebcorporate.dll?idx=X58KFQ.
When this round of building is complete, the Sleep organization will have been here five times since Hurricane Michael and will have built 200 bunk beds; that effort will have given 400 local children a safe and comfortable place to lay their heads at night, providing comfort in what can be troubled times for the youngsters and their families.
On the last trip, in mid-September, the organization partnered with Rivertown Community Church to build and assemble 32 of the beds.
Each receiving family had to apply for and go through a screening process to receive a hand-made bed, which included, in addition to the frame, the mattress, bedding and pillows needed to make it a complete package of comfort.
The application process for the last round had to be suspended at some point as the build approached, so many were coming in.
It costs about $350 to build and outfit a bunk bed of the quality one might find in a retail store for about $1,000, Tallahassee Sleep chapter president John Cousins estimated. Sponsors help provide those funds and volunteers do all the labor. There’s only one paid person working for Sleep In Heavenly Peace — that’s an accountant. Everyone else in the 200-chapter group labors for free.
