Bunk-bed build rescheduled

Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) Tallahassee has changed the date of its upcoming bed-building project in Jackson County and still needs local volunteers to help build 50 more bunk beds for local children in a continuing reach-out that will get 100 more kids off the floor or out of the make-shift sleeping quarters they’ve had since Hurricane Michael displaced them.

The build was originally set to occur on Nov. 14, but on Wednesday, organizers announced it will be moved to Dec. 12. All volunteers need to be at Lowe’s, at 4860 Malloy Plaza in Marianna, by 8:45 a.m. that day. The build will start at 9 a.m.

Once the volunteers build the beds, they’ll also help load them into vehicles as recipients arrive at Lowe's to pick up their beds. That part of the job starts at 11:30 a.m.

The Tallahassee chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace and its affiliates in Pensacola and Ft. Walton Beach are partnering with Volunteer Florida and Lowe’s, along with all the supporting volunteers they can gather, to carry out that project.

All are invited to be a part of the project and to sign up for it at: https://shpbeds.allegiancetech.com/cgi-bin/qwebcorporate.dll?idx=X58KFQ.