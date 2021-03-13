Business, play ramp up

The car show, which begins at 8 a.m. at Citizens Lodge in Marianna, has children’s activities as well as the show.

And on April 3, Grand Ridge will host its Spring Festival. It goes from 9:30 a.m. until noon at John Thomas Porter Park.

“Bringing back these events is a good thing,” Garling said. “It’s a great sign.”

Jackson County Tourist Development Council Executive Director Christy Andreasen said things are looking great for eco-tourism and associated businesses as well.

KB Farms and Cut Flowers in Cottondale, for instance, is having its grand opening today, March 13, and Sunday, March 14, with many area vendors joining owner Kerrie Brogdon and company for the event.

And next week, starting on March 17, canoeists and kayakers with the Paddle Florida group are traveling the Chipola River from Florida Caverns State Park to Dead Lakes in Wewahitchka. They’ll camp the first night at Florida Caverns, and at other spots along the way in their week-long trip.

Andreasen said the storm and then COVID-19 prevented the group doing this event on the Chipola for the past two years, and that this first trip, she hopes will be far from their last.