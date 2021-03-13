Business, play ramp up

Business and tourism watchers are feeling some optimism as spring weather arrives with hopes of a return to a season more normal that it has been since Hurricane Michael destroyed so much in 2018.
Just as the evidence of significant recovery from that storm was beginning to raise hopes for a decent spring of 2020, COVID-19 nearly decimated that spirit of fun, when the illness reached pandemic proportions that March and put some places in lock-down, restricted travel and left so many families suffering losses.
The challenges have been immense but some community events put on hold last spring are being scheduled this year, along with reminders to continue using masks and observing social distancing advisories while taking part.
Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tiffany Garling said optimism is on the upswing in this balanced approach.
“With the continued availability of vaccines, people seem to be coming more comfortable visiting and as the year progresses and gets warmer, we expect to get back to somewhat of a normal routine,” she said, noting the occurrence of the Shining with Shamrocks 5K run at Citizens on Friday, as well as the Optimist Club of Jackson County’s car show and Main Street Marianna’s “Shamrock Shenanigans” events going on today, Saturday, March 13. The MSM event is multifaceted, including the Marianna Fire Department’s truck pull, a golf putting competition, children’s activities and more. The farmer’s market is also open at the Madison Street Park venue. There’s also a three-block fun run. Garling said the real winner of that would likely be the person that comes in last because they lingered to enjoy the various vendor booths set up along the way.
The car show, which begins at 8 a.m. at Citizens Lodge in Marianna, has children’s activities as well as the show.
And on April 3, Grand Ridge will host its Spring Festival. It goes from 9:30 a.m. until noon at John Thomas Porter Park.
“Bringing back these events is a good thing,” Garling said. “It’s a great sign.”
Jackson County Tourist Development Council Executive Director Christy Andreasen said things are looking great for eco-tourism and associated businesses as well.
KB Farms and Cut Flowers in Cottondale, for instance, is having its grand opening today, March 13, and Sunday, March 14, with many area vendors joining owner Kerrie Brogdon and company for the event.
And next week, starting on March 17, canoeists and kayakers with the Paddle Florida group are traveling the Chipola River from Florida Caverns State Park to Dead Lakes in Wewahitchka. They’ll camp the first night at Florida Caverns, and at other spots along the way in their week-long trip.
Andreasen said the storm and then COVID-19 prevented the group doing this event on the Chipola for the past two years, and that this first trip, she hopes will be far from their last.
“This reaffirms that people know Jackson County as having an abundance of outdoor, natural resources that they want to experience,” Andreasen said. “I couldn’t be more pleased to see this trip take place and we’re trying to make sure that their experience here makes them want to come back year after year,” noting that the exposure puts Jackson County in the consciousness of many that will share their memories with others all across the state.
Everyday business is also getting back to normal for many.
For instance, once Florida reopened restaurant dining for up to 50 percent capacity, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s in Marianna quickly put up a big sign near the entrance welcoming back its base. Other businesses are also letting the public know as pandemic-based rules and precautions relax.
Springtime events are also returning to surrounding communities. See accompanying store for more on two of those coming up soon in neighboring Calhoun County.