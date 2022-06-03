Cake contest draws nearly 40 bakers

Sean Livingston spends most of his days keeping Marianna’s roadways in good shape for drivers. But this longtime street department employee has another talent: The man can bake.

Livingston won last Saturday’s pound cake bake-off at Madison Street Park.

The contest was put on by the new Friends of the Market group, a support organization for the growers and other vendors that sell their produce and other goods at the Marianna City Farmers Market.

Livingston and almost 40 others competed that day. Livingston’s first-place winnings include $300, a $100 gift certificate donated by The Salt Block restaurant, and a big vase of flowers.

The second-place winner, Miriam Keeman of Cottondale, received a $100 cash prize and a $50 gift certificate from the restaurant. She called her entry “Pound Cake Delight/Love at the First Bite”.

The third-place winner was retired Jackson County Tax Collector Betty Hatcher of Marianna. She won $75 and a $25 gift certificate from the restaurant. She called her entry “The Betty Jo Pound Cake,” using a family recipe.

Livingston, too, was working from a family recipe. He said he’d had to “hassle” his mother for the recipe over the course of more than a year to secure the winning instructables passed down from his great-grandmother on his mother’s side of the family, and he wasn’t just handed the recipe on paper. The 1995 Marianna High School grad had to go all the way to St. Petersburg and watch his mother make it.

He’s been perfecting his technique over the last couple of years, and he gets rave reviews for the “Johnson Family Pound Cake (Butter Pecan)” from family and friends.

Still, he said he was surprised to come away with first place. “Honestly, I really didn’t expect to win. I just wanted to get my pound cake out there,” he said. “That recipe has been in my family 100 years.” He said his mother was “ecstatic” when she learned it took first place. She’d learned how to make it when she was about 12 years old, he said, and holds its secrets close. He said he intends to continue that tradition, with no plans to share it with anyone anytime soon.

Livingston, Keeman, Hatcher and more than 30 other participants had their work judged by a panel of five.

Contest judge Pete Crews of Headland, Alabama has been involved in the judging of other food competitions and promotes and is part of the Dothan Area Restaurants group.

Panelist Mildred McClintic is owner and operator of Mildred’s Restaurant and Tearoom in Dothan, Alabama and is a food entrepreneur.

Another judge was Charles Golden of Graceville, He has served as a master judge in other food competitions.

Panelist Carrie Rickman is co-owner of The Salt Block restaurant in Marianna and has been involved in World Food Championships events.

The fifth judge was Nick Rickman, executive chef and owner of The Salt Block restaurant in Marianna. He is also the 2018 World Chef Championships winner.

After their work was done Saturday, all the cakes were sliced and fed, free of charge, to the crowd, along with sweet tea.

With the winnings and material costs deducted from the total raised from the $25 entry fee, Friends of the Market banked about $400 to use on future events supporting the market vendors. There’s an expectation that this will become an annual contest.

Judy Stanton, a founder of the event, said the competition was exciting and that the group hadn’t dared hope for the high level of participation it drew in this inaugural year. It also drew a big crowd to the venue in Madison Street Park on a sunny, breezy morning.

The full list of contestants included: Susie Barber, Miriam Keeman, Charles Barnes, Beverly Jackson, Greta Bellamy, Tiara Jackson, Julie Branch, Tiffany Johnson, Ronda Burke, Crystal Lane, Tammy Carnley, Dan Lantz, Angela Carter, Sean Livingston, Linda Cherry,Tonya Martin, Nita Choban, Monica Moore, Lori Baber Conrad, Patricia Patterson, Trudie Cooley,Marquetta Pitts, Krystal Drummond, Carylee Sapp, Dottie Everett, Roberta Stewart, Lynda Grzegorczyk, Kaitlin Thompson, Cindy Guinn, Marilyn Vincent, Betty Jo Hatcher, John Walker, Robin Hogans, Krysten Wilson,and Gail Hoxworth.