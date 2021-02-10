Calhoun County Public Library celebrating Black History Month

Join the Calhoun County Public Library in their ongoing celebration of Black History Month during February.

Hostess Sally Gadson goes live on the Calhoun County Public Library Facebook page each Tuesday this month, at 10 a.m.

Mark the remaining dates on your calendar so you don’t miss it: Feb. 16 and 23.

If you can't join live, you will still be able to celebrate and view videos by checking the video section on the library’s Facebook page.

For more information, call the Calhoun County Public Library at 850-674-8773.