 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calhoun County Public Library celebrating Black History Month
0 comments

Calhoun County Public Library celebrating Black History Month

  • 0

Join the Calhoun County Public Library in their ongoing celebration of Black History Month during February.

Hostess Sally Gadson goes live on the Calhoun County Public Library Facebook page each Tuesday this month, at 10 a.m.

Mark the remaining dates on your calendar so you don’t miss it: Feb. 16 and 23.

If you can't join live, you will still be able to celebrate and view videos by checking the video section on the library’s Facebook page.

For more information, call the Calhoun County Public Library at 850-674-8773.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert