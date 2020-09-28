Calhoun County to get new airport

A day-long event will be held in Calhoun County on the second anniversary of Hurricane Michael to celebrate the fact that a new airport in Altha will be built to replace the one destroyed by that storm. The Florida Department of Transportation’s District 3 is providing 100 percent of the funding for the $2 million project.
The event is Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m.
“This groundbreaking highlights the new start and economic development opportunities that are taking flight in Calhoun County,” officials said in a press release announcing the event.
The Calhoun County Board of Commissioners and Industrial Development Authority (IDA) invite all to the groundbreaking of the new terminal described by officials as a state-of-the-art facility. It’s set to open in October of 2021 to serve the southeast region of the United States, and dwarfs the old 400 square-foot terminal. It’s expected to encompass around 3,600 square feet.
Highlights of the day will include food trucks and refreshments for sale, a free pancake breakfast and barbecue rib lunch, planes flying from around the region, and drawing giving pilots the chance to win a bomber jacket. The address of the new F-95 Calhoun County Airport is 16701 NW Agri Park Road, Altha.
“It is exciting to see nearly two years of work culminate in this groundbreaking event,” said Scott Snyder, Industrial Development Authority board chairman. “It is particularly special for our community to kick off the future of economic development for our community and aviation in our region on the anniversary of the storm that almost brought this community to her knees. This facility is a beacon representing the strength and spirit of the people of Calhoun County.”
The previous airport terminal consisted of a small conference room, office, and restrooms.
The new terminal will include a large conference room, pilot’s lounge, restrooms, three offices, and a reception area.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!