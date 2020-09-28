Calhoun County to get new airport

A day-long event will be held in Calhoun County on the second anniversary of Hurricane Michael to celebrate the fact that a new airport in Altha will be built to replace the one destroyed by that storm. The Florida Department of Transportation’s District 3 is providing 100 percent of the funding for the $2 million project.

The event is Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m.

“This groundbreaking highlights the new start and economic development opportunities that are taking flight in Calhoun County,” officials said in a press release announcing the event.

The Calhoun County Board of Commissioners and Industrial Development Authority (IDA) invite all to the groundbreaking of the new terminal described by officials as a state-of-the-art facility. It’s set to open in October of 2021 to serve the southeast region of the United States, and dwarfs the old 400 square-foot terminal. It’s expected to encompass around 3,600 square feet.

Highlights of the day will include food trucks and refreshments for sale, a free pancake breakfast and barbecue rib lunch, planes flying from around the region, and drawing giving pilots the chance to win a bomber jacket. The address of the new F-95 Calhoun County Airport is 16701 NW Agri Park Road, Altha.