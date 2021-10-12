Cancer survivor starts 'hat wig' donation drive

Ronstance Pittman had a double mastectomy in 2020, followed by another related surgery, chemotherapy and radiation.

She emerged from that experience with a mission to share her faith-based journey to health, in hopes that she can help others faced with breast cancer and other serious challenges.

“Faith Over Fear” is the overriding theme of her presentations at public speaking engagements and she has also embarked on a “Faith Over Fear Project,” specifically for those who have breast cancer and are going through chemotherapy, which can result in significant hair loss.

She’s asking people to buy “hat wigs,” hats with hair attachments, and donate them to Dothan Hematology Oncology.

“They worked great for me when I lost my hair due to chemotherapy treatments,” Pittman said. “They are convenient and cute. And for that reason, sometimes I still wear them even though my hair has grown back. Hopefully, the ladies will enjoy them as much as I do.”