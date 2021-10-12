 Skip to main content
Cancer survivor starts 'hat wig' donation drive
  Updated
Ronstance Pittman models one of her hat wigs.

 RONSTANCE PITTMAN, PROVIDED

Ronstance Pittman had a double mastectomy in 2020, followed by another related surgery, chemotherapy and radiation.

She emerged from that experience with a mission to share her faith-based journey to health, in hopes that she can help others faced with breast cancer and other serious challenges.

“Faith Over Fear” is the overriding theme of her presentations at public speaking engagements and she has also embarked on a “Faith Over Fear Project,” specifically for those who have breast cancer and are going through chemotherapy, which can result in significant hair loss.

She’s asking people to buy “hat wigs,” hats with hair attachments, and donate them to Dothan Hematology Oncology.

“They worked great for me when I lost my hair due to chemotherapy treatments,” Pittman said. “They are convenient and cute. And for that reason, sometimes I still wear them even though my hair has grown back. Hopefully, the ladies will enjoy them as much as I do.”

To get started, she suggests that potential donors go to Amazon and search for “hat wigs,” select the style, length and color desired, purchase (most are under $20, she said) and send it with a note to: Dothan Hematology Oncology, C/O Faith Over Fear Project, 287 Healthwest Drive, Dothan, AL, 36303. You can also call the facility at 334-792-9500.

An encouraging word is suggested, along with an instruction that the item is for a woman that has been diagnosed with breast cancer and is going through chemotherapy.

The project was timed to commence in October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month nationwide.

