Capital group exploring broadband

Another team of companies wants to take a swing at getting Jackson County in line for the development of adequate broadband.

Smart City Capital representative Oscar Bode presented a loose proposal to county commissioners on Tuesday, and board members may soon consider entering a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the company that would in essence express that the county is willing to participate in a four-month exploration to determine if a formal broadband partnership might be feasible.

Smart City Capital, as others before it have proposed, wants to cobble together a plan that would be of no financial risk to the county, but bring in planners, electronics experts, fiber optics producers, and allow investors in the system to realize a return as it gets up and running with customers aboard. Eventually, under one scenario, the county could eventually take the system over after the investors meet their profit goals.

Commissioners did not take up the proposed MOU for a vote this week, but exploration of the potential public-private partnership will be considered further by the county as commissioners start their budget talks for fiscal year 2020-2021. Those begin Monday.