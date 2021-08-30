 Skip to main content
Car overturns in Marianna crash
Car overturns in Marianna crash

Car overturns in Marianna crash

One vehicle flipped onto its side in this traffic crash last Friday in Marianna.

A driver was taken to a local hospital with possible injuries after a Marianna traffic crash last Friday, Aug. 27.

The incident caused the vehicle the motorist was driving to overturn and resulted in a brief shutdown of westbound traffic lanes on Lafayette Street.

According to a press release from the Mariana Police Department, the blue Chevrolet passenger vehicle entered oncoming traffic from a side street and struck a green Jeep on Lafayette. The Chevrolet flipped over onto the driver’s side, officials said.

The wreck occurred around 10 a.m.

The driver of the Chevrolet, of Altha, was taken to Jackson Hospital. The press release did not indicate injuries to the driver of the Jeep, a resident of Bainbridge, Georgia.

