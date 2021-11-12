Career fair draws hundreds of students to Marianna

Hundreds of area high school students attended the Annual Regional Career Fair on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
The fair, held at Evangel Workship Center, focused on careers in first responder, public service, and general health care sciences. It was sponsored by Career Source Chipola, Florida Panhandle Technical College, Chipola College and the county school systems in Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, and Washington.
Students interacted with representatives from various career fields to explore career and educational opportunities. About 70 vendors participated.
Chipola College officials say the fair is a critical element in helping students learn more about the wide variety of career opportunities that exist in the various fields represented at the fair. Most of them have critical shortages in the workforce at this time and are looking for good recruits that might not even know just how many kinds of jobs are available in each field.
Vendors provided them summaries of what jobs they offer, answered individual questions from students, sent them away with much information to consider as they contemplate their futures after high school.