Career fair draws hundreds of students to Marianna

The fair, held at Evangel Workship Center, focused on careers in first responder, public service, and general health care sciences. It was sponsored by Career Source Chipola, Florida Panhandle Technical College, Chipola College and the county school systems in Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, and Washington.

Chipola College officials say the fair is a critical element in helping students learn more about the wide variety of career opportunities that exist in the various fields represented at the fair. Most of them have critical shortages in the workforce at this time and are looking for good recruits that might not even know just how many kinds of jobs are available in each field.