CareerSource Chipola holds jobs fair

Busloads of high school students from around the region rolled in to visit with the many businesses that set up informational booths at Tuesday’s CareerSource Chipola job fair at Evangel Church in Marianna.

Among the participating businesses were Woodall’s Total Comfort Systems. The team headquartered in Marianna brought in a pressure-check device for students to examine as they learned about the HVAC specialist and the jobs it offers.

Mowrey Elevators of Marianna also had devices for them to explore.

Oglesby Plants International in Altha sent a rep with tiny nursery plants to show, plants that are started for big retailers to grow out for eventual sale.

Across the way, an Eastern Shipbuilding Group representative stood by to talk with them about the advantages of working for that company in its Panama City location.

Rex Lumber of Graceville had someone there, along with Subsurface Utility Engineering Services, Chipola College with its engineering, cybersecurity and auto tech programs, Family Dollar, Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts and Service, Overland Contracting, the WestPoint Group, Spanish Trail Lumber, Catalyst Fabric Solutions, Buffalo Rock,Thompson/Cat and many others.

The U.S. Army also showed up.

All participants offered gifts for the students’ goodie bags as the visited the booths and headed back to school or home.