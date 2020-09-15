CARES applications ready for non-profits

Jackson County Commissioners have approved the application form that non-profit organizations will use when seeking a share of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars allocated to the county.
They can try to tap into an $800,000 pot of money set aside for certain businesses affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
To be eligible, they must demonstrate a loss of at least five percent or greater as a result of the pandemic and the closures it necessitated, and the money must be used to pay or reimburse themselves for eligible business expenses related to the pandemic and which occurred between March 1 and Dec. 30 of this year. The eligible expenses include rent or mortgage payments, utilities bills, personal protective equipment and supplies that facilitate social distancing, payroll expenses and inventory.
Other eligibility requirements state that the organization must have been established on or before January of 2019, that it has a physical location in Jackson County, that it is filed with the state as a non-profit, and that it provide services to the residents of Jackson County.
The application states that a qualifying organization with 50 employees or less could receive up to $20,000 and that those with more than 50 employees could receive up to $10,000.
