CARES business grant process begins Monday in Jackson County

Jackson County Commissioners earlier this month voted to have Opportunity Florida administer the CARES Act funding assistance grants devoted to helping local businesses recover from losses associated with COVID-19.
The county, having received a share of the federal CARES Act dollars, has a general plan for the use of the money, with a little more than $1 million set aside for helping small and larger businesses.
This week, with that organization now set to start receiving those applications early on Aug. 31, a guideline was issued for businesses to follow if they wish to apply for a share of the money.
To qualify, the guideline states, your business must be:
1. A for-profit privately held business established on or before January 1, 2019.
2. Must have a physical location in Jackson County.
3. May be a business franchise that is locally owned (not a company-owned location facility).
4. Must have a demonstrated reduction in sales revenue of 5% or greater due to the loss of business income related to COVID-19
5. A small business as defined as employing 1-50 employees may qualify for up to $20,000.
6. A regular business as defined as employing 50+ employees may qualify for up to $10,000.
7. Can be a sole proprietorship-based business.
More details are included on the Business Grant Application, which may be obtained on the following websites: Jackson County (www.jacksoncountyfl.gov), Jackson County Chamber of Commerce (www.jacksoncounty.com), or Opportunity Florida (www.opportunityflorida.com) .
Applications may be submitted via email to info@opportunityflorida.com or in person at the Opportunity Florida office, 4636 Highway 90, Suite K, Marianna beginning Monday, August 31, at 8 a.m. Applications submitted in person must be in a sealed envelope.
Applications will be reviewed in the order that they are received, according to the completeness of the application submission package (the application will not be fully accepted until all necessary support items are included in the submission package). Applications will be accepted until the business category grant funds are exhausted or December 15, 2020, whichever comes first.
To learn more about the Jackson County CARES Act 2020 Business Support Grant, visit the websites or call Roy Baker at 850-633-4119.
Opportunity Florida is a regional economic development organization that serves the ten counties that make up the Northwest Florida Rural Area of Opportunity (RAO). The counties include Holmes, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Jackson, Liberty, Wakulla, Walton and Washington.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.