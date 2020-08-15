Carr, Riggs, and Ingram a family oriented firm serving a Southern community

Carr, Riggs, and Ingram is a valued business in Marianna. Their strength and being one of the top 100 firms in 2019 with at least 42 locations and 24 markets is great, but it is their Southern roots and family environment that wins the hearts of their local clientele.
Sara Applewhite, partner in charge of the Marianna office took a little time out of her busy day to share why she loves working with Carl, Riggs, and Ingram, and the community. Originally from DeFuniak Springs, Sara decided to attend the University of Florida to study business. After a year she transferred a little closer to home, and completed her Bachelor of Science degree in Business with an accounting major. Sara immediately sat for and passed the Certified Public Accounting exam before accepting her very first position in Marianna with William, Cox, Wiedner, and Cox. She recalled her first day of work on October 1, 1979, “I was sent over to City Hall where Mrs. Ratzlaff (former City Clerk in Marianna) supervised me counting down the cash drawer for our audit.” “I was very intimidated that first day, but over time I grew to be extremely fond of Mrs. Ratzlaff,” she shared.
The office of William, Cox, Weidner, and Cox had been in Marianna since the 1970s. In 2005 Carr, Riggs, and Ingram merged with William, Cox, Weidner, and Cox. “We wanted to give our clients a broader range of resources and services,” Sara explained. She stayed with the firm after merger and shared, “the partner group, who would have been my bosses initially, have grown to become my friends and mentors.” “I still enjoy interacting with them after all these years.” Sara went on to describe how she loves the people and the profession. “The profession is not about numbers, as most people think,” she continued. “It’s about relationships, problem solving and helping your clients get the right result, and the best result.” Sara fondly reflected back on her 40 year career working with the same group: “I have had the opportunity to work with many different people, the privilege to work a lot of different professionals, and have been made certainly richer by those relationships,” she elaborated.
Sara continued by reminiscing about the family of workers at Carr, Riggs, and Ingram now, and the many people she had become friends with from working there. Sara quickly mentioned Richard Hand, former owner of Hand Furniture Store in Marianna. “He joined the firm after they closed the furniture store in the 1980s,” Sara added. “He was full of wisdom and merriment,” she continued. “He was always cracking jokes and fun to be around, and he had a lot of compassion for everyone,” Sara fondly shared. “He was incredibly sincere and a joy to work with.” She added, “we still have so many Richard sayings that make us smile.”
Another person Sara mentioned was Vern Williams, founder of the William, Cox, and Weidner Firm. “He was a great friend and mentor, who gave me a chance at the profession,” she continued. “He just taught me so much about business and about life.”
“You have to allocate your resources, because there are only so many hours in the day and I’m lucky to spend them here with the people I work with, Evan and Wanda in particular.” Evan Dykes, who has been with the firm more than 20 years, and Wanda Dykes, who has worked with the firm for more than 30 years. “We have some ladies, who have not been here as many years, but are equally fun to work with,” Sara added. “It’s fun because we see our clients come in, and after a while you come to know them and their family, and in some cases I’m dealing with the next generation of adult children.” “It’s always a pleasure to catch up, hear about what they’ve been doing in the past year and to hear about their families,” Sara continued.
Carr, Riggs, and Ingram collectively prepare tax returns for individuals and businesses. They provide bookkeeping and audit services. The audit services have been primarily a governmental emphasis. The firm provides business advisory services and is a resource for individuals and businesses. For those curious about Carr, Riggs, and Ingram, the firm’s website provides a plethora of information including a podcast and information about COVID-19 resources.
“(Hurricane Michael) has had a big impact on our community and on our practice,” Sara explained. “I’ve heard so many stories from the clients and all that they have been through.” She continued, “there is a form for casualty losses that I might could have counted on my one hand how many I have done in my entire career that I feel like I have done hundreds of in the last year and a half.” Sara added, “there is almost nobody who hasn’t had losses from Hurricane Michael.” While Sara had damage to her home accessory structures and garage, she felt blessed that the primary living areas of her home were livable immediately following the storm. The business building of Carr, Riggs, and Ingram experienced some roof damage and ruffled siding, but like many people in the community Sara displayed a positive attitude of resilience and gratitude. “I heard a lot of stories of neighbors helping neighbors,” she added.
Sara elaborated about how the global pandemic has made life interesting for the community, clients and firm. “We have not closed the doors, but we have tried to find ways to safely distance, work remotely for our clients and us, and adapt to this hand the pandemic has dealt us,” Sara added.
Sara loves the community, where she raised her two sons. She now enjoys spending time with her thirteen month old granddaughter. “Over the years I have been involved in Band Boosters, Business and Professional Women’s Club, Pilot Club and Rotary Club, currently,” Sara added about her community involvement. Being one of only a few women in the Rotary Club, Sara recalled how Richard Hand would talk about Rotary and all the things that it meant to him. “He was a great role model for what Rotary was about,” she added. So, when Jim Hart nominated her, she gladly accepted the opportunity. She is also involved with church activities at First United Methodist in Marianna.
Sara humbly concluded by sharing that the story should not be about her, but about the team at the firm. “It’s a great group of folks to work with, a great group of clients we get to interact with, and a great community, and I’m glad to be a part of it.”
Visit Sara and the Team at Carr, Riggs, and Ingram located 4267 Lafayette Street or call 850-526-3207. Carr, Riggs, and Ingram can be found on the Internet at www.cricpa.com. Visit the City of Marianna’s website at www.cityofmarianna.com/335/Business-News to learn more about other business news. Shop locally and support Marianna businesses.
Kay Dennis, MBA, MPA, A.I.C.P., is the director of Municipal Development for the city of Marianna.
