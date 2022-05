Florida first lady Casey DeSantis will be the keynote speaker at the 2022 Reagan Day Dinner.

The event is set for Thursday, June 2 in the Jackson County Agriculture Complex, 2741 Penn Avenue, in Marianna.

Mingling starts at 5:30 p.m., with a silent auction in play. Dinner and the program begin at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $50 each, with table sponsorships also available.

For tickets contact Clint Pate at 850-527-3900 or at pateclint@yahoo.com.

Mail checks to: JCREC, P.O. Box 1035, Marianna, FL, 32447.