Cast announced for Chipola's ‘Disney Winnie the Pooh Kids’

Chipola College Theater Director Raines Carr recently selected the cast for the children’s musical, “Disney Winnie the Pooh Kids,” which will be presented to hundreds of elementary school children in May. Public performances are May 20 and 21 at 7 p.m.

The cast includes: Bryce Etheridge as Pooh, Elijah Wells as Piglet, Michael Anthony as Owl, Alexis Hall as Rabbit, George Roulhac as Tigger, Gwyneth Davis as Kanga/Roo, Tristan Pettus as Eeyore, Dorian Chancey as Christopher Robin, and chorus members: Madison Smith, Ashley Lytle, Niya Bright, Phillip Bridges, and Ricky Coachman.

Welcome to the Hundred Acre Wood, where Winnie the Pooh is once again in search of honey. Along the way, he meets his pals, Tigger, Piglet, Rabbit and Owl, but soon discovers that Christopher Robin has been captured by the mysterious Backson! As they prepare for a rescue operation, the animals learn about teamwork, friendship and, of course... sharing snacks!

Tickets—$10 for adults and $6 for 18 and under—go on sale May 4.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice or at the Chipola Box Office.