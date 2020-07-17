Catalyst solar farm ceremony is Aug. 7

The city of Marianna will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Aug. 7, to formally recognize the opening of the solar farm that went into production about three weeks ago to help power Catalyst Fabric Solutions.

The ceremony will be held at 3595 Industrial Drive, at 8:30 a.m.

A $1.5 million Florida Department of Economic Opportunity grant, which went through the city, was used to build the roughly four-acre facility that can produce about 3,800 KW hours of power per day. That’s about half of what it takes to power the facility, saving the company on its utility bill.

A net metering process is used by Florida Public Utilities to determine how much power the solar farm generates and how much the company uses off the grid. During the day, when the field is producing electricity, the meter runs backwards, giving the company credit what the field is producing. At night, the meter runs the other way. If they’re using more electricity that the field is producing, FPU provides what’s needed. If it were to produce more than what’s needed, the supply goes back on the grid.

To be eligible for the pass-along grant, Catalyst had to generate 44 new jobs and kick in $300,000 in equipment investments.

It has far exceeded the job-creation requirement, according to project engineer David Melvin, and the equipment investment has also been made.

The new jobs came along as the company expanded its product line, and well before it also embarked on a COVID-19-related project to product personal protection equipment in recent weeks.