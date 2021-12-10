Cataylst preps to hire NextStep participants

“We can improve a person’s quality of life by offering them meaningful employment and benefit our business at the same time,” says King, who also serves on the Board of Directors for Endeavor Forward, Inc., which oversees NextStep. “Individuals with autism are an untapped resource in our workforce and they want to work. We need to give every individual, regardless of ability, the same chances to succeed,” King continued. “When you think of autism, you think of kids, but they grow up. Businesses need to give them a chance to be successful. Everyone deserves purpose and meaning.”