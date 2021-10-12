Celebrating a century

He had a son-in-law to help him by the time he decided he should build and enclose a front porch.

And when his wife starting getting quite ill in her last years, he built an enclosed back porch for her to enjoy, another labor of love carried out with that son-in-law, Bob Weinstein, husband of daughter Dianna.

He’d been retired for quite some time by then, but that was just on paper. He was, and is, far from the rocking-chair years. Soon after he’d retired from his day job he turned his two-acre homestead into a 30-acre spread. He’d always dreamed of becoming a rancher but that was a no-go while he had children at home and needed an income stream that wouldn’t be so much at the mercy of weather. When he got those 30 acres, though, he fenced it in and did increase his cattle operation along with his agricultural pursuits. He’d grow peanuts and cotton along with more vegetables and watermelons. He almost always had cows, hogs and chickens on the place.

He’s cut back on that farming now but still maintains a garden and is never without something to do.