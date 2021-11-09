Celebration held Friday for Veterans Day

The Marianna Woman’s Club and the Chipola Civic Club joined forces last Friday to present a program and luncheon in Madison Street Park celebrating Veterans Day.

Marianna Woman’s Club President Judy Stanton and Chipola Civic Club President David Cumbie welcomed guests to the noon event. Master Chief E9 U.S. Navy (retired) Howard Williams led the pledge and said blessing for the lunch, which was cooked by the Chipola Civic Club. Dresa D. Craven sang the National Anthem.

Guest speaker was Christopher E. Green. A public relations manager for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, he spoke on how to avoid becoming a victim of fraud.

The Charlie Basford Band and some guest performers entertained.

Door prizes were awarded during the event, provided by Winn Dixie, Register’s Meat Company, Chipola Ford, Florida Peanut Producers Association, GFWC Marianna Woman’s Club, Jim’s Buffet and Grill, Jackson County Floridan, the Charlie Basford Band and guests, Jackson County Times, Farm Bureau Insurance Company, The Oaks restaurant, Gail Hill, Jane Powell, the Marianna Police and Fire departments, and the city of Marianna, for the use of the park.

Several organizations had information booths on site.

On a note unrelated to this event, the Veterans Day parade that had been scheduled for Nov. 11 has been cancelled.