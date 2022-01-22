Cellist plays at Chipola Regional Arts meeting

Cellist Bonnie Ott played at Tuesday’s meeting of the Chipola Regional Arts Association (CRAA). She was accompanied by pianist Frances Stone. The two performed a variety of secular and sacred pieces, from composers including Bach and Vivaldi.

Ott began studying cello at the age of nine with Henrik Schwarzenberger, a Hungarian immigrant, and attended Brevard Music Camp in North Carolina as a teenager. She continued her studies at Wesleyan College in Macon, Georgia.

Marrying a military man at the age of 19, Ott says, cello took a back seat to military life with husband Bob, and to being a mom. Throughout various military tours she played in the Charlottesville, VA and Belton, Texas community orchestras and in Ansbach, Germany.

For the past 11 years she and a Celtic harp player have played together for various weddings, civic groups, churches, and nursing homes.

The Otts have lived in Marianna for the past year, where Bob serves as rector of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.