Cellist plays at Chipola Regional Arts meeting

Cellist Bonnie Ott played at Tuesday’s meeting of the Chipola Regional Arts Association (CRAA). She was accompanied by pianist Frances Stone. The two performed a variety of secular and sacred pieces, from composers including Bach and Vivaldi.
Ott began studying cello at the age of nine with Henrik Schwarzenberger, a Hungarian immigrant, and attended Brevard Music Camp in North Carolina as a teenager. She continued her studies at Wesleyan College in Macon, Georgia.
Marrying a military man at the age of 19, Ott says, cello took a back seat to military life with husband Bob, and to being a mom. Throughout various military tours she played in the Charlottesville, VA and Belton, Texas community orchestras and in Ansbach, Germany.
For the past 11 years she and a Celtic harp player have played together for various weddings, civic groups, churches, and nursing homes.
The Otts have lived in Marianna for the past year, where Bob serves as rector of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.
Piano accompanist Frances Stone received her Bachelor and master’s degrees in music education from Florida State University, was a member of music education honor society, Pi Kappa Lambda and as a graduate student was inducted into Phi Kappa Phi, a university wide honor society.
Stone taught public school music in Jackson County for 35 years, served as rehearsal accompanist for Chipola College musicals, taught piano privately, has served as a church musician since 1960, and presently serves as organist and choir director at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Marianna.
All meetings of the Chipola Regional Arts Association are open to the public. The Chipola Regional Arts Association under the auspices of the Chipola College Foundation is now in its 32nd year of helping promote and strengthen the arts throughout the Chipola College five-county district.
Major projects include offering mini grants to teachers in the arts, scholarships in the arts to Chipola College, supporting the college’s Artist Series, Show Choir and Theatre programs, and offering children’s programming in the arts which brings artists either into the schools or brings the children to an artist’s performance.
For more information contact CRAA President Joan Stadsklev at stadsklev@embarqmail.com.