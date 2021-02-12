Central sign-up system in play for COVID-19 vaccine

Jackson County is now plugged in to the state’s new system for people wanting to make appointments to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

The pre-registration system was recently set in place by the Florida Department of Health. Pre-registration can put you in line for the next available appointment period for which you are eligible.

Currently, however, the state continues to prioritize those 65 or older. People under that age will not be scheduled for an appointment on the new phone line at this time. However, that could change at any point. If you have reason to believe or wonder whether the age priority has changed, you can call it and try to preregister at 866-201-4069, or 833-476-1529 for TTY users, or by visiting myvaccine.fl.gov.

There's also a dedicated help line if you're having trouble. For Jackson County, that number is 833-540-2035.

In all cases, you’ll be asked on an automated system to provide your date of birth by entering the month, day of month, and your full four-digit year of birth. The system will then advise whether you’re eligible to proceed to pre-registration.

At myvaccine.fl.gov, you can sign up to receive email updates to learn when you will be eligible to receive the vaccine and can proceed to preregistration at the above appropriate number.