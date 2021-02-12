Central sign-up system in play for COVID-19 vaccine

Jackson County is now plugged in to the state’s new system for people wanting to make appointments to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
The pre-registration system was recently set in place by the Florida Department of Health. Pre-registration can put you in line for the next available appointment period for which you are eligible.
Currently, however, the state continues to prioritize those 65 or older. People under that age will not be scheduled for an appointment on the new phone line at this time. However, that could change at any point. If you have reason to believe or wonder whether the age priority has changed, you can call it and try to preregister at 866-201-4069, or 833-476-1529 for TTY users, or by visiting myvaccine.fl.gov.
There's also a dedicated help line if you're having trouble. For Jackson County, that number is 833-540-2035.
In all cases, you’ll be asked on an automated system to provide your date of birth by entering the month, day of month, and your full four-digit year of birth. The system will then advise whether you’re eligible to proceed to pre-registration.
At myvaccine.fl.gov, you can sign up to receive email updates to learn when you will be eligible to receive the vaccine and can proceed to preregistration at the above appropriate number.
On that site, you can sign up to receive email updates to learn when you will be eligible to receive the vaccine and can proceed to preregistration at the above appropriate number.
Once you are able to pre-register, and when vaccine is available in your county, you’ll be contacted to nail down a specific appointment.
As of Tuesday, roughly 44 percent of the county’s 65-and-older had been vaccinated, according to a report that Jackson County Health Department director Sandy Martin shared with Jackson County Commissioners that day.
On Wednesday, Jackson County conducted another massive vaccination round at the Jackson County Agriculture Center on U.S. 90 at Marianna, giving the second and final round of a two-part Moderna vaccine to those who’d received the first dose in the initial big clinic held on Jan. 13 at the same location.
Health Department representative T.G. Harkrider said the second-round distribution went as smoothly as the first. He and others had expressed praise for the assistance provided by organizations and other entities in the community after the first round and Harkrider repeated the sentiment after round two. He said it couldn’t have gone so well without all the partners involved in both events.
As of Thursday, roughly 3,660 people in Jackson County had completed their two-dose vaccine series, with approximately 9,200 doses given overall so far.
As of that morning in Jackson County, a cumulative 5,782 cases of COVID-19 had been recorded, with 136 deaths here. The county’s population is currently listed at 48,472.
In a Tuesday report to Jackson County Commissioners, health department leader Sandy Martin said her agency was monitoring roughly 115 active cases at that time, down significantly from the 300 or more that were being monitored during some previous reporting periods.
Of those being monitored as of that time, 11 cases were school-related, 17 were long-term care related, and the remaining 87 were in the general community. The county’s positivity rate last week was 5.54, she reported, down from previous highs. She said, that in recent days, there had been no incidents of significant outbreaks.
Six people were being treated for the illness at Jackson Hospital at that time, with four of those on vents. That’s also an improvement from previous highs.
And as of Thursday morning, some of those numbers had improved. The health department provided an update for Martin’s report, which by then showed that only 81 were still being monitored, with 11 of those school-related, one associated with long-term care, and 69 in the general community. In Jackson Hospital, at that time, there were seven people from the general community being treated for COVID-19, with four of those on a ventilator. There was one case associated with the prison system and one on a ventilator from the long-term care population.
Regional seven-day-a-week vaccination center could materialize off Campbellton Road in Washington County
In other news regarding vaccinations, Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday agreed to sign a letter of support for the possibility of making a site in Washington County a state vaccination site that would serve that county as well as Jackson and Holmes.
Local officials, before they voted, added the condition that their support was contingent on this circumstance: That having such a regional site would not slow the flow of vaccine to Jackson County.
The proposed site is located near the Campbellton Highway, off Washington County’s Pecan Road, in an industrial site with a mile-long entry point. Washington and Holmes counties will use it whether it becomes a formal regional state vaccinate site or not. A pole barn is being put up there as a distribution point. It takes a Holmes County vaccination point off its current site just off busy U.S. 90, and moves Washington County from a church site.
It’s about 20 miles from Marianna and as a regional state-run site, would be open seven days a week and staffed by the state DOH. Because it would be state run if designated a regional point, it also is a location at which any state resident could be vaccinated.
Quizzed as to her thoughts on supporting the regional site, Martin indicated she thinks having one could take some of the pressure off the health departments in this and the other jurisdictions, because of its seven-day-a- week schedule, and that although she couldn’t speculate as to whether it’s existence could have an effect on the flow of vaccine into this county, she felt that over time that it might not be an issue if vaccine availability increases.