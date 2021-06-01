Ceremony, parade highlight Memorial Day in Jackson County

Monday’s Memorial Day observances in Jackson County included a wreath-placing ceremony at Madison Street Park in Marianna and a ride-by Memorial Day procession in Sneads.
Residents on several streets in Sneads gathered outside their homes to wave as parade participants drove by.
At one, on U.S. 90, Carolyn Edwards had four generations on her lawn, including her children, their children, and those children’s great-grandmother. Almost a dozen in the family waved flags and shouted greetings as the parade rolled by her home.
At the ceremony in Marianna hosted by local veterans, the guest speaker was Bill Sellers. It was a special day for him in another way, as well: At the close of the event, a brief formal change of command was held to signal the start of his year as Commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Ted Walt Post 12046, headquartered in Marianna. He and immediate Past Commander Leon Kelly exchanged a flag in the ritual.
Sellers had brought tears to the eyes of several in the audience as he spoke of his time serving in Iraq and of a buddy he lost over there, a gunner with whom, the night before, he had shared good times in a gathering of soldiers just ahead of the mission in which the 22-year-old lost his life.
He followed that story with an even more sobering truth: Sellers has lost nine friends to suicide in the last 10 years, men that had come home to face changes with which they could not adequately cope.
He spoke of his own challenges with the notion of ending it all, and spoke of how much the support of veterans organizations had meant to him in those struggles when he first returned to the U.S.
He’d invited Project Hope to set up at the venue and pointed out that organization’s booth and mobile unit before he left the podium, imploring all to visit it and learn more about its support programs for veterans.
Ted Walt Post 12046 immediate Past Commander Leon Kelly also spoke at the event, giving special recognition to the World war II veterans present, including 93-year-old Jerry Blanchette and 98-year-old Willard Henderson.
The ceremony’s highlights included the posting of colors, a flag ceremony, and the placing of memorial wreaths. After the event in the park, the wreaths were moved to the Jackson County Courthouse for further display.