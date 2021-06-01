Ceremony, parade highlight Memorial Day in Jackson County

Monday’s Memorial Day observances in Jackson County included a wreath-placing ceremony at Madison Street Park in Marianna and a ride-by Memorial Day procession in Sneads.

Residents on several streets in Sneads gathered outside their homes to wave as parade participants drove by.

At one, on U.S. 90, Carolyn Edwards had four generations on her lawn, including her children, their children, and those children’s great-grandmother. Almost a dozen in the family waved flags and shouted greetings as the parade rolled by her home.

At the ceremony in Marianna hosted by local veterans, the guest speaker was Bill Sellers. It was a special day for him in another way, as well: At the close of the event, a brief formal change of command was held to signal the start of his year as Commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Ted Walt Post 12046, headquartered in Marianna. He and immediate Past Commander Leon Kelly exchanged a flag in the ritual.

Sellers had brought tears to the eyes of several in the audience as he spoke of his time serving in Iraq and of a buddy he lost over there, a gunner with whom, the night before, he had shared good times in a gathering of soldiers just ahead of the mission in which the 22-year-old lost his life.