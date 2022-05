The Marianna branch of the Jackson County Library System will host a Chalk Art Day on May 14, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

People of all ages are invited to participate in the chalking of the Green Street sidewalk that morning, near the library.

All are encouraged to bring water to stay hydrated on what is expected to be a hot day.

The Artists Guild of Northwest Florida will be there to help anyone that needs guidance in the endeavor.

The art begins at 9 a.m., and the library opens at 10 a.m.