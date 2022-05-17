Chalkers transform sidewalk

The Marianna branch of the Jackson County Library System hosted a Chalk Art Day last Saturday morning, and the event drew artists young and old from around the county.

Toddlers, their parents and grandparents, teens, ‘tweens, and adults worked side by side to turn a drab section of the Green Street sidewalk into a strip of bright colors that day, just outside the library.

Lillie Clark and others from The Artists Guild (TAG) of Northwest Florida were there to help anyone that needs guidance in the endeavor.

The event was just the start of spring and summer programs at the library.

The summer reading program is one of the upcoming highlights, for instance. It starts June 6 and runs through July 22. It’ll be an ocean-themed set of stories, games, experiments, crafts and more.

Weekly take-and-make packets will be distributed to extend the experience to home after the in-house programs.

Pre-registration is required each Monday prior to the week’s offering.

Special guests will be visiting to offer information and activities, such as movie nights, a treasure hunt, Waterpalooza, Page Turner Ocean Adventures and more. Juggler/clown Ron Anglin is set to be one of the special guests. He specializes in mixing key science concepts with fun demonstrations.

Visit jcplfl.org or the brick-and-mortar library to find out more.