Chamber to host trip to Greece

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Citslinc International to make a trip to Greece available to chamber members and others in the community who would like to visit there.

A local preview of the trip will be held 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Chamber office for those interested in potentially making the trip. For more information, call the Chamber at 850-482-8060.

Travel dates are Oct. 14-22, with departure from Atlanta International Airport in Georgia.

The nine-day, eight-night trip includes round-trip international airfare from the airport in Atlanta, lodging at luxury hotels, airport taxes throughout the trip, breakfast and lunch each day, all intra-city air and land transportation, English-speaking tour guides, and admission to all attractions.

The cost and arrangements for getting to Atlanta and back home from there are not included.

The price of the trip is $3,399 per person for Chamber members and $3,499 for non-members.

The travelers will visit the cities of Athens, Mykonos, Santorini, and Peloponnese. They’ll be able to see Panathenaic Stadium, the Zappeion and Temple of Olympian Zues, Acropolis Museum, have a ferry boat ride to the island of Mykonos, known for it’s windmills and jet set lifestyle, where they can lounge on the beach, visit cafes, galleries and more.

They’ll be able to explore the whitewashed towns of Fira and Oia, visit Syntagma Square, Ancient Agora of Athens and Theatro Technis Karolos Koun, drive along the coast to Peloponnese and along the way stop at Canal of Corinth, Ancient Theater of Epidaurus; the archaeological site of Mycenae; Gate of Lions and Atreus King Tomb.

According to a Chamber press release, Jackson County Chamber CEO Tiffany Garling made the trip last September when she was invited to participate as part of a delegation of Chamber CEOs from around the U.S.

“It was truly a remarkable experience,” Garling was quoted as saying. “Being there and observing first hand their economy, culture and history in the birth place of democracy exposes you to opportunities that would not be considered otherwise. Their agriculture was reminiscent of some of the crops we have in Jackson County. The cultural tours were simply breathtaking.”