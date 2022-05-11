'Charlotte’s Web' is Thursday and Friday

Chipola College Theatre will perform the children’s production “Charlotte’s Web: The Musical” on May 12 and 13 at 7 p.m. in the Center for the Arts Theatre.

“In the beloved children’s musical an affectionate, sometimes bashful pig named Wilbur befriends a spider named Charlotte, who lives in the rafters above his pen,” states a press release issued recently by Chipola.

“A prancing, playful bloke, Wilbur is devastated when he learns of the destiny that befalls all those of porcine persuasion. Determined to save her friend, Charlotte spins a web that reads ‘Some Pig,’ convincing the farmer and surrounding community that Wilbur is no ordinary animal and should be saved. In this story of friendship, hardship, and the passing on into time, E. B. White reminds us to open our eyes to the wonder and miracle often found in the simplest of things.”

Tickets can be purchased at the Chipola Box Office or online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice. Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for ages 18 and under, and free for Chipola staff and students. For more information, call 850-718-2420. Box office hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.