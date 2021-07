A 31-year-old Chattahoochee man was killed in a hit-and-run traffic incident last Saturday, July 3 around 4:45 a.m. in Jackson County, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say the victim pedestrian was struck on Howell Road. Authorities determined he was struck by an unknown vehicle that was westbound.

The man was found dead upon officers’ arrival.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call FHP or CrimeStoppers immediately.