Chef's former home is now his cafe

Staffer Dillon Galloway is also from Jackson County, the grandson of the Johnny Howell. Howell’s name is iconic here as the owner of Howell’s fish camp in Sneads for decades.

Galloway, a native of Grand Ridge, is the manager of the eatery, often tending to minute plating details as the food leaves the kitchen for the front of house. Galloway said he got his humble start in the business as one of Austin’s dishwashers and that he found his boss willing to teach him all about the service side. But he doesn’t touch the stove: “If I’m cooking, something’s going wrong,” he joked.

You’ll usually find Cindi Riano bringing the plates forward and doting on the customers as she tends the front of house. Riano grew up in Chattahoochee and has an all-in commitment to Austin’s business. And, with his blessings, she’s started a side business of her own with skills she honed there: She creates her own cheese-and-meats party platters, an offering that Austin has on his menu as well and something he taught her the fine points of as she came on board just a year into his opening.