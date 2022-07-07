Chick-fil-A planned for Marianna

Chick-fil-A plans to build one of its restaurants in Marianna and it could be open by the end of 2022 or the start of 2023 if all goes as planned.

In a press release, the Jackson County Economic Development Committee said a request for general development order was submitted to the Jackson County Board of County Commission Community Development Department on Wednesday that seeks to establish a Chick-Fil-A location on State Road 71 South in Jackson County.

Preliminary work on the potential project has been ongoing for several months under the code name “Project Glad,” the party involved undisclosed until now.

Jackson County often works projects this way in order to preserve the confidentiality officials have said is necessary to protect the interests of businesses as they explore the notion of setting up here, as well as the interests of the county as an entity in competition with other communities in trying to land such projects.

County employees will now begin reviewing the plans for the restaurant’s establishment. Once that process is completed, the requested order will be sent to the advisory Jackson County Planning Commission for review and then to the Jackson County Commission for potential final approval.

Contractors are hoping to break ground on a standalone location at the former Malloy Glad Farms by early fall on property that is slated to be purchased by Lisciotti Development later this summer, the JCEDC advised in the release.

The location is expected to open in late 2022 or early 2023 depending on factors that affect construction such as supply procurement and weather delays.

Zach Gilmore, Vice President of Business Development at JCEDC, has been working on this project since joining Jackson EDC in February of 2020, the release states. Gilmore established relationships with real estate brokers and other officials associated with the brand prior to the choice to locate in Jackson County.

“When first taking this position the rumors of a Chick-fil-A coming to our community or a neighboring one were rampant,” Gilmore said in the release.

"Once our team analyzed the situation, we realized that the possibility of a Chick-fil-A could become a reality with some persistence, relationship nurturing, and of course a fitting site.

"We are so thankful to have a great team working on this project, and it took every piece of the puzzle to make this successful. Their decision to locate here is substantial, and it will drive more economic growth in that commercial area and possibly throughout the county."

The project is expected to create around 30 full-time equivalent jobs with approximately $65,000 a year in sales tax paid to the county, the release states.

Preliminary discussions regarding a possible Chick-fil-A location began in the Spring of 2020 and about eight months ago, county commissioners approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with “Project Glad” that spelled out the county’s intentions to apply for a Rural Infrastructure Grant to help get the property site ready. The name of the "Project Glad" principal was withheld from the general public until now with the "Project Glad" code name used in documentation related to the matter.

JCEDC said in the release that “curious residents have been calling and commenting on social media regarding the recent demolition at the property. The Jackson County Board of County Commission was successful in obtaining a Rural Infrastructure Grant with the assistance of DHM David Melvin Engineering to demo the building, build a road and driveway as well as extend utilities to the site.”

JCEDC President and CEO Tiffany Garling was also quoted in the release, saying she is proud of the team that was assembled to complete the project. “We have a young but capable team working Economic Development in Jackson County,” Garling said. “I am extremely pleased with the efforts of Zach Gilmore, Brent Melvin and John Udochi with DHM Melvin Engineering and Hunter Potts with the Jackson County Board of County Commission. There are a lot of moving parts and pieces associated with this project from grant writing to site selection. This team has been professional and dedicated throughout the entire process.”

Jackson County Commission Chairman Jim Peacock was also quoted in the release. “We are looking forward to having Chick-fil-A in our community to serve their great food and equally good service,” he stated. “Jackson County and surrounding counties will enjoy patronizing this establishment on a regular basis.”

County Administrator Wilanne Daniels echoes their sentiments “Our community has long waited for this opportunity. It is with whole-hearted enthusiasm and our pleasure to welcome Chick Fil A to our home,” she stated at the conclusion of the release.