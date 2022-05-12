 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Child struck by SUV in Marianna suffers minor injuries

A 9-year-old Sneads girl received minor injuries on May 6 around 9 p.m., when she darted across a parking lot at Waffle House at 2215 State Road 71 in Marianna and collided with an eastbound SUV.

The driver had been unable to see her because of a parked car in the sight line, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.

The child fell to the ground.

The driver, a 30-year-old man from Clermont, fled the scene, but was located soon after and charged with leaving the scene of a crash, according to FHP.

The agency did not name the person charged.

FHP was assisted on scene by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Jackson County Fire Rescue.

