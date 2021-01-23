Childhood fascination blooms into business

When Jodie Shumaker was 5 years old, he was fascinated by his maternal grandmother’s Christmas cactus.

Melba Butler gave her young grandson a cutting. He planted it, had success, and would go on to build his life around propagating and nurturing plants of every kind. He specializes in rare varieties of highly-collected varieties of Hoyas and aroids like Philodendrons and Monsteras that he ships as small plants nationwide, as well as fruit trees and shrubs popular with the walk-in crowd.

The shop where he sells his plants locally is usually open on Fridays and Saturdays, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. If he has a plant show that takes him away, he posts that information online. He goes to orchid shows a few times a year and has come home with multiple ribbons from the contests associated with those, a virtual rainbow of them on display at his shop. There’s a lot of blue — the first place marker — in that array.

He opened his first nursery here at his home at the age of 17, calling it Shumaker Nurseries. He shut that down when he went off to study horticulture at the University of Florida in Gainesville, where he opened his second nursery. He operated that for a few years, until his mother’s declining health brought him back to live at his old home place on Old Spanish Trail.