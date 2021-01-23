Childhood fascination blooms into business

When Jodie Shumaker was 5 years old, he was fascinated by his maternal grandmother’s Christmas cactus.
Melba Butler gave her young grandson a cutting. He planted it, had success, and would go on to build his life around propagating and nurturing plants of every kind. He specializes in rare varieties of highly-collected varieties of Hoyas and aroids like Philodendrons and Monsteras that he ships as small plants nationwide, as well as fruit trees and shrubs popular with the walk-in crowd.
The shop where he sells his plants locally is usually open on Fridays and Saturdays, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. If he has a plant show that takes him away, he posts that information online. He goes to orchid shows a few times a year and has come home with multiple ribbons from the contests associated with those, a virtual rainbow of them on display at his shop. There’s a lot of blue — the first place marker — in that array.
He opened his first nursery here at his home at the age of 17, calling it Shumaker Nurseries. He shut that down when he went off to study horticulture at the University of Florida in Gainesville, where he opened his second nursery. He operated that for a few years, until his mother’s declining health brought him back to live at his old home place on Old Spanish Trail.
And that’s where he set up shop again 40 years ago. He briefly also had nurseries in Marianna, having bought the old Harrison Garden Center and then also establishing the Secret Garden at U.S. 90 and Turner Road, but now he pours all his knowledge and energy into his long-thriving Secret Garden Rare Plants operation off Old Spanish Trail, about a mile down the way if you go there starting from State Road 71 in Marianna. The OST road sign about a block from the SR 71/U.S. 90 intersection disappeared about six weeks ago, but GPS will get you there if you plug in the address, 5005 Old Spanish Trail.
He sells many things at prices below $10, and many in the $20-$30 and otherwise under-$100 range. But then there are those rarest of varieties that go for big money.
He recently sold one of those, a very young plant, for $2,700. The next night, he sold one for $2,600. Many of his most-valuable are sold on eBay and Etsy.
Those gains, and the continuing thrill of helping things grow, help him know that it was worth it to start fresh after Hurricane Michael destroyed so much of what he had on hand. Those $2,700 and $2,600 plants might have never seen the sun if not for his earlier generosity to a friend.
He’d given her one of his Hoya carnosa "Argentea Princess" plants and she returned the favor via a cutting later on, after the hurricane had decimated his supply.
And just as he had as a child when his grandmother gifted him with a cutting from her cactus, he had success, as a seasoned professional this time around. He began to build back his stock and continues to do so. Visitors come from long distances to see what he’s got to offer there and his local following may be especially interested in one that is being nurtured along right now: It’s named for Marianna.
His Hoya carnosa Marianna is a “sport” that came off another Hoya carnosa. He describes a sport as a limb that starts growing differently in shape or size from the mother plant, and is stable enough to propagate.
It has unique leaves and has “pretty, red new growth,” he said. It’s up for auction now online, he said, in pre-bloom condition so that the vine can be shipped with little-to-no danger of damage.
He is in business under two names. Secret Garden Rare Plants is the moniker for his online plant sale operation. But his wholesale nursery business goes by the name of Florida Star Nurseries, in honor of the old name of the road he’s on, Old Star Road, and in honor of a turpentine operation that gave rise to his neighborhood’s nickname, the Old Star Community.
Shumaker’s son, Brandon, is by his side in the business. He hopes to see his son take it over one day. But he has no plans to retire out of the company anytime soon. He’s still fascinated.