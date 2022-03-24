Chipley hospital announces partnership with Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic

In a press release issued Thursday, Northwest Florida Community Hospital (NFCH) announced a new partnership with Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic (TOC), a full-service subspecialty orthopedic practice serving the Florida Panhandle and South Georgia.

Starting May 2, a clinical team from TOC will be available on the main campus of Northwest Florida Community Hospital every Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 850-526-3236 or can be scheduled online at www.teamtoc.com.

“We are so excited that TOC is now part of our hospital,” said Michael Kozar, CEO of Northwest Florida Community Hospital. “With this partnership, we’ll be able to offer a much broader range of specialized orthopedic services, from head to toe for everybody from pediatrics to seniors.”

If the demand is there, TOC plans to expand its operating hours to meet the need and establish more of a full-time presence at the hospital. This collaboration will expand the orthopedic services currently available at Northwest Florida Community Hospital.

“There’s definitely a need for more orthopedic services in this region of Florida,” Kozar said. “Last year, we had more than 600 referrals for orthopedic services and more than 400 of those referrals had to drive to the Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic in Marianna.”

“The time was right for us to partner with Northwest Florida Community Hospital,” said Michael C. Boblitz, CEO of Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic. “Our Marianna office has served the western Florida community for 30 years and will continue to stay open, but it had reached full capacity and unfortunately lacked local support to expand. We realized that half of the patients we currently see in our Marianna office are from Holmes, Washington, and Bay counties — and even further west. Now these patients will enjoy the convenience of seeing our expert orthopedic team in Chipley closer to home. And, given the high price of gas these days, that kind of convenient accessibility has never been more important.”

TOC Physicians offer subspecialty medicine such as pediatrics, sports medicine, spine, total joint and more. “It would be hard to find such a high level of orthopedic expertise anywhere in the Florida Panhandle and South Georgia,” Kozar said. “That’s one of the reasons this partnership will be so beneficial for our community.”