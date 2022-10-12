Chipley woman seriously injured in Jackson County crash

A 67-year-old Chipley woman was seriously injured in an Oct. 11 traffic crash near the intersection of U.S. Highway 231 and Pike Pond Road in Jackson County, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Official say that, around 5:50 p.m., she was driving a sedan and had stopped in the eastbound lane of Pike Pond Road at the stop sign which controls the intersection at U.S. 231 before proceeding eastbound into the intersection. As she did so, officials say, the sedan violated the right-of-way of an SUV that was southbound in the outside lane of U.S. 231.

The vehicles collided. After impact, the sedan spun clockwise until coming to rest in the southbound lanes of U.S. 231, facing northwest. The SUV continued southbound until also coming to rest in the southbound lanes of U.S. 231, facing south.

An emergency medical services helicopter transported the driver of the sedan to Ascension Sacred Heart Bay in Panama City for treatment.

The driver of the SUV, a 31-year-old Quincy man, was listed as having minor injuries. His passengers included two 18-year-old Bainbridge, Georgia men, and a 41-year-old Bainbridge man. All but one of the the passengers were listed has having minor injuries, and one was listed has having no injuries.