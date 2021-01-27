Chipola ACE offering online and in-person tutoring

The Chipola College Academic Center for Excellence is now offering free tutoring both in-person and online.

The popular spot on the college campus was forced to go virtual with the COVID pandemic. In the Fall 2020 term, ACE tutors conducted 500 sessions through ACE @ Home.

Students who are struggling with homework or preparing for tests, can stop by the ACE or make an appointment for online tutoring. The ACE offers free tutoring for almost every course offered at Chipola. Students also can get individual assistance or attend scheduled review sessions for that next big test.

Sessions are conducted by student peer tutors, as well as volunteers from the Chipola faculty. Computers also are available for class assignments and projects. Students can also join study groups with other students from the same classes.

ACE Coordinator Bonnie Smith says, “Even if you don’t find yourself struggling in your classes, the ACE provides a comfortable place to work and study.” Smith can be reached at smithb@chipola.edu.

ACE Charity Sikora is responsible for online tutoring. She can be contacted at sikorac@chipola.edu.

ACE is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and until noon on Friday by appointment. ACE is located in building L, between the Student Services and Business buildings.