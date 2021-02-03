Chipola alumnus, Rex Lumber CEO named to U.S. Endowment for Forestry and Communities

The U.S. Endowment for Forestry and Communities (Endowment) recently elected board members and officers for 2021. The board welcomes Chipola College graduate Curtis Wynn from the Roanoke Electric Cooperative, Caroline (McRae) Dauzat from Rex Lumber, and Shannon Estenoz from the Everglades Foundation, to serve three-year terms.

Wynn is President and CEO at the Roanoke Electric Cooperative (REC), located in Aulander, North Carolina. He brings 35 years of experience in the electric utility industry to the Endowment Board, having served in various capacities, including information technology, marketing, economic development, and senior management. He is the first African American in the nation to serve as the top executive of an electric cooperative. Under Curtis’s leadership, REC has won numerous awards and accolades and continues to expand on its foundational cooperative principles: voluntary and open membership, democratic member control, member economic participation, autonomy and independence, education, training and information, and concern for the community. Curtis received his Associate of Arts degree from Chipola College in Marianna, FL, and a Bachelor of Science from Troy University, in Dothan, AL.