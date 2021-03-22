Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity announces 2021 'Women Build' events

The Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity group will host a Women Build event in early May, explaining in a press release about the upcoming event that it provides an opportunity for women to unite and leverage their influence, expertise, advocacy and social networking.

Registration for the May 6-7 events started March 22 on the ChipolaHabitat.org website.

“As part of a national initiative that empowers women to help families build strength, stability, and independence, this program spotlights the homeownership challenges faced by women and addresses its issues by bringing women together and igniting their collective power,” the organization said in the release.

“Women Build is a haven for women to learn, practice and excel, no matter what their skill levels. Build day volunteers will work under the supervision of Chipola Habitat’s construction team and engage in a variety of tasks, including framing, installing flooring, installing cabinets, painting, and landscaping,” it continued.