Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity announces 2021 'Women Build' events

The Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity group will host a Women Build event in early May, explaining in a press release about the upcoming event that it provides an opportunity for women to unite and leverage their influence, expertise, advocacy and social networking.
Registration for the May 6-7 events started March 22 on the ChipolaHabitat.org website.
“As part of a national initiative that empowers women to help families build strength, stability, and independence, this program spotlights the homeownership challenges faced by women and addresses its issues by bringing women together and igniting their collective power,” the organization said in the release.
“Women Build is a haven for women to learn, practice and excel, no matter what their skill levels. Build day volunteers will work under the supervision of Chipola Habitat’s construction team and engage in a variety of tasks, including framing, installing flooring, installing cabinets, painting, and landscaping,” it continued.
The event also functions as a fundraiser for Chipola Habitat, allowing the organization to raise the money used to help build homes and change lives. This year, the Women Build will include both an advocacy luncheon, to be held in Chipley, 12-2 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at Shiloh Baptist Church, and a build day, which will take place at the organization’s Chipola Street Development in Marianna, located at 2836 Chipola Street.
The luncheon is a first-of-its-kind for Chipola Habitat, and is expected to provide a unique forum to share passion for affordable, accessible housing with the community through fellowship and education. Tickets to the lunch go for $30. Build day registration is $20 in advance or $25 the day of. Or, a combination fee of $50 gets you in both and will include an event t-shirt.
Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Carmen D. Smith commented on the addition of the advocacy element.
"Recruiting, developing, and educating women in our community to serve as champions for the advancement of affordable and workforce housing is vital to assuring that our families have access to decent shelter,” she said in the release. “Transforming lives by providing wealth-generating, climate resilient, and equitable opportunities lays the foundation to securing a sustainable community. Our Women Build event is calling to action every woman to actively engage in this transformative movement."
Sponsorship opportunities in support of the event are available in increments of $1,000 and $500, with level-specific benefits resulting for such sponsors.