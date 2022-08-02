Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity bestows annual awards

Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity celebrated the past year’s accomplishments at the non-profit’s annual meeting on July 21, bestowing a set of traditional awards at the event.

During the event, the organization awarded the Annie Bradwell Memorial Scholarship to Jaylon Smith, grandson of Chipola Habitat’s construction leader Isaiah Morgan. The scholarship, which honors a key leader in the local Habitat for Humanity effort who was killed in an automobile accident in 2004, is partial tuition and/or books scholarship awarded to a Chipola College student. Isaiah and JoAnn Morgan accepted the award on behalf of their grandson.

Chipola Area Habitat Board Member Kevin Daniel was awarded the Carpenter’s Award, a plaque given to a Habitat supporter who embraces the theology of the hammer and demonstrates through their involvement the powerful combination of having faith and doing the work can further the mission of eliminating substandard housing.

Paul Snelgrove of Snelgrove Surveying & Mapping, Inc. was also recognized at the event. Snelgrove was given the Impact Award, which acknowledges and honors individuals or organizations who have an extraordinary impact on the ability of Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity to achieve our mission through their exceptional collaboration, innovation, and dedication.

The annual meeting followed a morning dedication ceremony of the Chipola Street Development that provides four small homes for local residents.

The annual session was held at the Chipola College Cultural Center.

Executive Director Carmen D. Smith shared the triumphs of the past fiscal year but also acknowledged the challenges Chipola Habitat has faced.

“This year’s milestones marked by both accomplishments and challenges continued our organization’s growth trajectory and highlighted the influence that strong partnerships and intentional community engagement has on our mission-driven work,” she said. “As we enter our 35th year, we are committed to deepening our impact by promoting holistic community development.”

Keynote speaker Maria Evans, who leads the Fannie Mae Community Impact team, spoke of the unique partnerships formed by Chipola Area Habitat, highlighting the impact these partnerships will have across the country.

“Fannie Mae is here because this project aligns with our mission, facilitating equitable and sustainable access to home ownership... through this work together, you have enabled us to advance our mission,” Evans said in her speech. “I will also add that this has been some of the most exciting and innovative work that we’ve been able to do.”

She went on to outline a pilot project tested here in Marianna which allows home buyers to apply volunteer hours toward a down payment. “We feel that it helps both the aspiring home buyer, as well as the affiliates,” Evans added. “For the home buyer, a conventional mortgage can help them build new credit. For the affiliate, it gives them more flexibility when allocating their resources. And being this conventional lending product, HomeReady, allows affiliates to credit volunteer labor, both from the home buyer and volunteers…and yes, the students from Chipola College, to count as equity toward the home. And this equity is captured as a credit the home buyer can then (put) toward their down payment.”

The first mortgage under this new model partnership between Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity, Regions Bank, and Fannie Mae is expected to close shortly.